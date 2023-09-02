Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na reduced its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 73.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 65,835 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFC. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $30.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.39. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The company has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.15%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

