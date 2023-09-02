Tucker Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 11.4% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $5,415,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Alphabet by 7.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 316,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,918,000 after acquiring an additional 21,907 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Alphabet by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,278 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 8.9% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,338,000 after acquiring an additional 13,605 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $135.66 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $138.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $563,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,043 shares of company stock valued at $7,411,558. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.