V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,000 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 350,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,715,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 31st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,021 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $224,620.00.

On Thursday, August 24th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $220,000.00.

On Monday, August 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.71, for a total transaction of $662,130.00.

On Friday, August 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.05, for a total transaction of $442,100.00.

On Monday, August 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00.

On Thursday, August 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.24, for a total value of $430,480.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $200,000.00.

CorVel Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $207.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.18 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.52. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $135.81 and a 1-year high of $228.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $190.25 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorVel in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorVel

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRVL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel during the second quarter worth about $34,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in CorVel by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

