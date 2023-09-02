VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 679,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,976,000 after purchasing an additional 119,699 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 341,240.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,560,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558,804 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 64,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,115,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter.

GDX opened at $29.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.93. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

