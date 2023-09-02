Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT stock opened at $446.54 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $462.97. The firm has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $404.26.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.