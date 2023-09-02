Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 4,626 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,066 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 64.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,409 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 100.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,457 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on HBM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.92.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $5.00 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $312.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.25 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.69%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

Featured Articles

