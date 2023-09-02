Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,837,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,631,000 after purchasing an additional 416,384 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,617,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,305,000 after purchasing an additional 108,041 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,724,000 after purchasing an additional 746,284 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,112,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,020,000 after purchasing an additional 136,962 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.6% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,112,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,444,000 after acquiring an additional 136,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.19. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $69.28. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.84.

Insider Transactions at Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.08). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.92% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%. The company had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $73,373.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,526 shares in the company, valued at $492,271.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Eliana Clark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $73,373.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,271.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,492 shares of company stock worth $324,174. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.