Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,385 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 588.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 60.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO William L. Ballhaus acquired 39,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $1,499,982.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,970,402.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO William L. Ballhaus bought 39,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,982.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,970,402.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $26,222.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,939.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,231 shares of company stock worth $45,165. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $59.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.37, a P/E/G ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 58.com restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.71.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

