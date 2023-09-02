Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys New Shares in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ONTO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,217,000 after buying an additional 592,920 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $33,441,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,190,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,075,000 after buying an additional 360,998 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,891,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,826,000 after purchasing an additional 239,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 1,958.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 227,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,970,000 after purchasing an additional 216,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Onto Innovation

In other news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total transaction of $3,498,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,794 shares in the company, valued at $28,414,952.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Ju Jin sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $132,711.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,604.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total transaction of $3,498,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,794 shares in the company, valued at $28,414,952.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,463 shares of company stock worth $3,970,865 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $136.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.93. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $56.02 and a one year high of $142.26.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $190.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.00 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 14.20%. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

