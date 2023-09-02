Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 1,152.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Golar LNG by 871.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLNG. Wolfe Research downgraded Golar LNG from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Golar LNG in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Golar LNG has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Golar LNG Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $22.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.72. Golar LNG Limited has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $28.87.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The shipping company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $73.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.97 million. On average, research analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Golar LNG’s payout ratio is currently 36.76%.

Golar LNG Profile

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

Featured Stories

