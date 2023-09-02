Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIGO. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $20.40 to $17.90 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Millicom International Cellular Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $15.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $21.15.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.11%.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

