Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $225,000 Stock Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 73.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,998 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 14,956 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOOD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $759,172.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 899,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,198,699.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $759,172.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 899,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,198,699.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 92,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $867,568.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 728,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,565.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 626,884 shares of company stock worth $6,737,914. Company insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average is $10.02.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 49.58%. The firm had revenue of $486.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.