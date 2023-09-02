Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $233,000 Stock Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 55.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Affirm by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC increased its holdings in Affirm by 75.7% during the first quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 8,589 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Affirm by 5.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Affirm by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 221,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Affirm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Affirm from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Affirm from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.78.

Affirm Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $21.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.92. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 11.81 and a quick ratio of 10.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 3.12.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $445.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.18 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 62.05%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Affirm news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 203,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $3,144,215.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,887,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,309,058.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Affirm Company Profile

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.