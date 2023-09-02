Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Invests $219,000 in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stepan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Stepan by 226.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Stepan by 306.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Stepan during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Stepan by 55.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $87.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.00 and its 200-day moving average is $95.69. Stepan has a 52 week low of $85.19 and a 52 week high of $114.97.

Stepan Announces Dividend

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.64). Stepan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $580.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Stepan’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Stepan will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Stepan’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

Insider Activity

In other Stepan news, Director Randall S. Dearth sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $51,442.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,209.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCL. TheStreet lowered Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stepan in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

