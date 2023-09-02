Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Invests $247,000 in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BECN. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Up 1.2 %

BECN stock opened at $80.77 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $87.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.39. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BECN. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 10,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $745,956.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,533.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 10,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $745,956.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,533.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 8,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $628,172.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

