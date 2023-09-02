Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Makes New Investment in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,464 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Woodward by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,131,000 after purchasing an additional 768,984 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the first quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Woodward by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Woodward by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,088,000 after buying an additional 15,738 shares during the period. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of WWD stock opened at $129.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.56 and a 200-day moving average of $109.12. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.26 and a 52 week high of $133.15.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. Woodward had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $800.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.51%.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In other Woodward news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,799.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 4,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.16, for a total value of $522,764.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at $639,390.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $223,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,799.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,079 shares of company stock valued at $999,985. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WWD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Woodward from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Woodward from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Woodward from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.78.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

