Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PBH. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 74.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In other news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 32,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $2,150,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,557 shares in the company, valued at $17,740,422.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PBH. 3M reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $58.38 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $68.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.14 and its 200 day moving average is $60.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.14, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $279.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.79 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a positive return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

