Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BILI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,273,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth $2,955,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth $687,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at about $811,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 24.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BILI shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bilibili from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Bilibili from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bilibili presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Bilibili stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Bilibili Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.54. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 37.15% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

