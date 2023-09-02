Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Takes $243,000 Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Primerica by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Primerica by 42.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Primerica

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.19, for a total transaction of $384,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,082.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $606,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,143.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.19, for a total value of $384,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,082.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,200 shares of company stock worth $3,637,960 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Trading Up 1.7 %

PRI opened at $204.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.81. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.18 and a 12 month high of $220.00.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.18. Primerica had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $688.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. Primerica’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Primerica from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Primerica from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Primerica in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

