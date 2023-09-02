Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Takes Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 104.3% during the first quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 14.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $112.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.17.

In other news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $109,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,536.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $87.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.15 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The company had revenue of $991.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

