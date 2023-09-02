Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Takes Position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in ePlus by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ePlus by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in ePlus by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ePlus by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Price Performance

PLUS stock opened at $66.51 on Friday. ePlus inc. has a 1 year low of $40.37 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.42. ePlus had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $574.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLUS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on ePlus in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ePlus from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at ePlus

In other news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 8,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $560,161.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,243,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ePlus news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 6,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $346,736.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,871,290.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 8,311 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $560,161.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,243,490.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,205 shares of company stock worth $2,503,596 in the last ninety days. 2.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ePlus Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

