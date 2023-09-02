Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTCGet Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. 30,230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 66,389 shares.The stock last traded at $74.70 and had previously closed at $74.56.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.2499 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTC. G2 Capital Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 39,309 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

