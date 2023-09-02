Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. 30,230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 66,389 shares.The stock last traded at $74.70 and had previously closed at $74.56.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.2499 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.25.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.54.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile
The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.
