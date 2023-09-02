Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Short Interest Down 6.0% in August

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the July 31st total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Price Performance
BNDW stock opened at $67.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.82 and its 200-day moving average is $68.38. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $65.26 and a twelve month high of $69.64.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.1495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF
About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF
The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
