Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Short Interest Down 6.0% in August

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the July 31st total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Price Performance

BNDW stock opened at $67.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.82 and its 200-day moving average is $68.38. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $65.26 and a twelve month high of $69.64.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.1495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.