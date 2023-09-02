Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.64

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.64 and last traded at $32.43, with a volume of 174630 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Craig Hallum raised Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.42.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $115.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.21 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 23.83% and a negative return on equity of 22.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Avrohom J. Kess bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.72 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,511.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Bass sold 34,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,003,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 650,756 shares in the company, valued at $19,203,809.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Avrohom J. Kess acquired 1,250 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.72 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,511.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varonis Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Varonis Systems by 24.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Varonis Systems by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,540,000 after purchasing an additional 18,813 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 91.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 56.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 20,660 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Varonis Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Articles

