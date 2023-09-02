Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Receives $30.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VKTX. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $14.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.68. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $25.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 0.54.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

