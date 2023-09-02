Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) and Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Head-To-Head Analysis

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) and Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Vizsla Silver has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barrick Gold has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.6% of Vizsla Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of Barrick Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Vizsla Silver shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Barrick Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vizsla Silver 0 0 3 0 3.00 Barrick Gold 0 2 7 0 2.78

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vizsla Silver and Barrick Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Vizsla Silver presently has a consensus price target of $3.02, indicating a potential upside of 184.59%. Barrick Gold has a consensus price target of $23.53, indicating a potential upside of 45.95%. Given Vizsla Silver’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vizsla Silver is more favorable than Barrick Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Vizsla Silver and Barrick Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vizsla Silver N/A -7.45% -7.24% Barrick Gold 1.06% 3.46% 2.39%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vizsla Silver and Barrick Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vizsla Silver N/A N/A -$10.23 million ($0.05) -21.20 Barrick Gold $10.78 billion 2.63 $432.00 million ($0.04) -403.00

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Vizsla Silver. Barrick Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vizsla Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Barrick Gold beats Vizsla Silver on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp. and changed its name to Vizsla Silver Corp. in February 2021. Vizsla Silver Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick. Nevada Gold Mines is the world’s largest gold mining complex. Barrick owns and operates six Tier One gold mines: Cortez, Carlin and Turquoise Ridge in Nevada, Loulo-Gounkoto in Mali, Kibali in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Pueblo Viejo in the Dominican Republic.



It has gold and copper mines and projects in 13 countries in North and South America, Africa, Papua New Guinea and Saudi Arabia. Barrick’s diversified portfolio spans the world’s most prolific gold districts and is focused on high-margin, long life assets.

