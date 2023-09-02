VMware (NYSE:VMW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. VMware had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 162.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:VMW opened at $164.06 on Friday. VMware has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $170.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.86 and a 200 day moving average of $135.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.15 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $509,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,596.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,531 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 0.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 5.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 0.9% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 15,202 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.25.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

