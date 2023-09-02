VMware (NYSE:VMW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. VMware had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 162.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
VMware Trading Down 2.8 %
NYSE:VMW opened at $164.06 on Friday. VMware has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $170.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.86 and a 200 day moving average of $135.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.15 and a beta of 0.74.
Insider Activity at VMware
In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $509,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,596.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VMware
Analyst Ratings Changes
VMW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.25.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VMW
VMware Company Profile
VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VMware
- What is Put Option Volume?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.