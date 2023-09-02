VMware (NYSE:VMW) Sets New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $170.19 and last traded at $169.36, with a volume of 609211 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.69.

The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 162.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Get VMware alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VMW shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $509,436.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,596.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VMware

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in VMware by 100,043.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 374,581,150 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $53,823,565,000 after acquiring an additional 374,207,104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in VMware by 21.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,317,558 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,488,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in VMware by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,046,294 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,485,582,000 after acquiring an additional 273,093 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in VMware by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $611,781,000 after acquiring an additional 143,362 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of VMware by 115.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,369,317 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $771,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

VMware Stock Down 2.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.61. The company has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06.

VMware Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.