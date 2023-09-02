Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na cut its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 69.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,411 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,371 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Watsco were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Stock Up 0.2 %

Watsco stock opened at $365.23 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.61 and a 12 month high of $383.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.79.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.45). Watsco had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 66.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WSO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Watsco in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.00.

Read Our Latest Report on WSO

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.