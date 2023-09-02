Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) versus Liquid Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:LIQDQ) Critical Review

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) and Liquid Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:LIQDQ – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Weave Communications has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquid Holdings Group has a beta of -4.5, meaning that its stock price is 550% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Weave Communications and Liquid Holdings Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weave Communications $155.15 million 4.51 -$49.74 million ($0.57) -18.18 Liquid Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Liquid Holdings Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Weave Communications.

This table compares Weave Communications and Liquid Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weave Communications -24.45% -39.46% -15.46% Liquid Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.0% of Weave Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 41.9% of Weave Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of Liquid Holdings Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Weave Communications and Liquid Holdings Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weave Communications 0 3 2 0 2.40 Liquid Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Weave Communications presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.66%.

Summary

Weave Communications beats Liquid Holdings Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weave Communications

(Get Free Report)

Weave Communications, Inc. provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks. The company's products include Customized Phone System, a smarter phone system to identify whether incoming calls are from new or current customers, provide information at every call, and manages heavy call times; Weave Text Messaging to communicate with customers; Weave Missed Call Text to take action in real time upon notification of a missed call; Weave Team, a group messaging solution that helps businesses and their team members communicate with each other from their work stations; and Weave Mobile App to text customers, request payments, and receive and make calls. It also offers Weave Reviews to request, collect, monitor, and respond to reviews; Weave Email Marketing, an email system; Text Connect to interact with their existing and potential customers online directly through their websites; Weave Payments, a payment processing solution; Customer Insights to collect payments faster, improve personalized engagement with each customer, and recommend follow-up items. In addition, the company provides Digital Forms to fill out critical information; Insurance Verification that provides patient insurance plan details; and Scheduling to send automatic scheduling reminders through text message or email reminders. It serves customers in dental, optometry, veterinary, physical therapy, home services, audiology, medical specialty services, and podiatry industries. The company was formerly known as Recall Solutions, LLC and changed its name to Weave Communications, Inc. in October 2015. Weave Communications, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

About Liquid Holdings Group

(Get Free Report)

Liquid Holdings Group, Inc. is in the process of liquidation of its assets. Previously, it was engaged in the provision of cloud-based trading and portfolio management solutions. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Hoboken, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.