Zimplats Holdings Limited (ZIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

Zimplats Holdings Limited (ASX:ZIM – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 1.441 per share on Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.
Zimplats Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 5.48.
About Zimplats
Further Reading
