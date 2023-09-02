Zimplats Holdings Limited (ZIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

Zimplats Holdings Limited (ASX:ZIM – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 1.441 per share on Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Zimplats Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 5.48.

About Zimplats

Zimplats Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of platinum and associated metals in the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium, as well as nickel, gold, copper, cobalt, and silver deposits. It operates mines in Ngezi.

