155,771 Shares in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 155,771 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITUB. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth $234,246,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 253.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,485,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,459,000 after buying an additional 19,715,309 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 244.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,872,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,181,000 after purchasing an additional 14,818,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,894,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129,486 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 99,368.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,742,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,598,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731,781 shares during the period.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.33. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $6.15.

Itaú Unibanco Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.84%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Itaú Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

