7,641 Shares in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Purchased by SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.98. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $42.47. The firm has a market cap of $150.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.62.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.20. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.87 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

HSBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HSBC in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HSBC from GBX 800 ($10.08) to GBX 825 ($10.40) in a research report on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group lowered HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, CICC Research upgraded HSBC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $746.20.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

