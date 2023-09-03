Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Issues Earnings Results

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 9.07%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors updated its FY24 guidance to $6.95-7.65 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.95-$7.65 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $53.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $69.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 5.14%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASO. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.24.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $52,429.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares in the company, valued at $600,606. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $3,312,069.96. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 109,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,363.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $52,429.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,859 shares of company stock worth $6,410,100. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after buying an additional 7,507,589 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,578,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,028,000 after purchasing an additional 85,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,005,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,986,000 after purchasing an additional 38,395 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,223,000 after purchasing an additional 647,278 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,500 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

