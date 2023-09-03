Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 98.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $85,070.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $297.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $306.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.06.

Get Our Latest Report on SBAC

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBAC stock opened at $221.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $214.51 and a fifty-two week high of $334.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.78 and a 200-day moving average of $240.00.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $678.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.12%.

About SBA Communications

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.