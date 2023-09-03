Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Position Reduced by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,161 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $298.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $292.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.50. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.75 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 71.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

