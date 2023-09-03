Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $9,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,290,000 after buying an additional 72,894 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,586,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,219,000 after buying an additional 108,111 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 206,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,922,000 after buying an additional 15,210 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 27,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARE. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $116.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.81 and a 1-year high of $172.65. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.22 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 20.65%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.18%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

