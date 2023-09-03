Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,400 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

LNT opened at $49.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.55. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $63.60.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.42 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price target on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.81.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

