Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Position Increased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,768,291,000 after purchasing an additional 126,373 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,074,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $968,221,000 after purchasing an additional 353,538 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,202,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $761,144,000 after buying an additional 10,609 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,909,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,091,000 after buying an additional 59,101 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,144,000 after acquiring an additional 90,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.79.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.7 %

ALNY stock opened at $201.17 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.64 and a 1-year high of $242.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.57 and its 200-day moving average is $195.92. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 0.45.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.49). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 85.95% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The company had revenue of $318.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.73 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $753,993.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,544,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $753,993.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,544,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $643,041.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,997.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,347. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.