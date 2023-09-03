Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,457 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,754,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,556,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,062 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,676,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,117,460,000 after acquiring an additional 95,144 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,149,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,077,370,000 after acquiring an additional 795,078 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 95,441.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,055,971,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854,291 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,985,877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $910,955,000 after acquiring an additional 322,723 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $88.57 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $65.21 and a 52 week high of $90.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Luc Walter sold 264,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $23,136,481.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,286,041.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Luc Walter sold 264,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $23,136,481.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 197,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,286,041.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $26,433,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,534.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,339,962 shares of company stock worth $117,480,732. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

