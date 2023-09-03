Analyzing Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) & Hire Technologies (OTCMKTS:HIRRF)

Hire Technologies (OTCMKTS:HIRRF – Get Free Report) and Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hire Technologies and Automatic Data Processing’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hire Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Automatic Data Processing $17.20 billion 6.13 $3.41 billion $8.20 31.19

Automatic Data Processing has higher revenue and earnings than Hire Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

79.4% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hire Technologies and Automatic Data Processing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hire Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Automatic Data Processing 2 2 2 0 2.00

Automatic Data Processing has a consensus target price of $248.23, indicating a potential downside of 2.94%. Given Automatic Data Processing’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Automatic Data Processing is more favorable than Hire Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Hire Technologies and Automatic Data Processing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hire Technologies N/A N/A N/A Automatic Data Processing 18.94% 107.15% 6.46%

Summary

Automatic Data Processing beats Hire Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hire Technologies

Hire Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides human resources services in Canada. The company offers full-time, part-time, and temporary staffing solutions in light-industrial, waste management, and health care sectors. It also provides on-occurrence permanent placement and recurring contract placement services; market intelligence, insight into technology trends, salary surveys, and broader career counselling services; executive search services to construction and real estate industries; and HR consulting services. In addition, the company engages in building a network of staffing, IT, and HR consulting companies. Hire Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions. Its offerings include payroll, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, workforce management, insurance, retirement, and compliance services, as well as integrated HCM solutions. The PEO Services segment provides HR outsourcing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses through a co-employment model. This segment offers benefits package, protection and compliance, talent engagement, expertise, comprehensive outsourcing, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

