ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stake Lessened by SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC cut its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 87.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 670 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in ANSYS by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 49,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in ANSYS by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 6.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 4.6% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $17,129,010.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,186,595.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $17,129,010.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,186,595.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total transaction of $841,621.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,369.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,263 shares of company stock worth $22,672,660 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS Stock Up 0.1 %

ANSS stock opened at $319.03 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.23 and a 12-month high of $351.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $320.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.62.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.11. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ANSS. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.45.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

