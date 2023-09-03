Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.04

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.04 and traded as high as $10.05. Arcos Dorados shares last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 682,951 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 607.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Arcos Dorados by 256.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. 36.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

