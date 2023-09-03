ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in ASML by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 629,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,563,000 after purchasing an additional 70,032 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. STF Management LP lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. STF Management LP now owns 995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at $2,928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $662.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $692.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $673.27. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $771.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $261.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 79.17%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $1.6281 dividend. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASML. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Societe Generale lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.18.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Featured Articles

