Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Purchased by SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Aspen Technology by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Aspen Technology by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Aspen Technology by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Aspen Technology by 1,331.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 170,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,165,000 after purchasing an additional 158,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Aspen Technology

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total value of $512,439.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AZPN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Aspen Technology from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.80.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

AZPN stock opened at $194.16 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.32 and a 1 year high of $263.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.96, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.07). Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 10.32% and a positive return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $320.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.78 million. On average, research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

