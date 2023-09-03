Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 1,133.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,020,000 after acquiring an additional 16,655 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 665,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,472,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 622,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 469,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,913,000 after acquiring an additional 230,980 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

Shares of CAR stock opened at $212.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.38. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.83 and a 1 year high of $251.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $11.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.79 by $1.22. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 500.85% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 36.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 14,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total transaction of $3,021,438.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,086,563.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Avis Budget Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Featured Stories

