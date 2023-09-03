Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 86.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,588,513 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Azenta worth $10,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZTA. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,451,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth $3,697,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at $6,091,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Azenta during the second quarter valued at about $736,000. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Azenta alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Azenta news, insider David C. Gray sold 4,311 shares of Azenta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $246,761.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,483.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZTA has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Azenta from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Azenta in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Azenta from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AZTA

Azenta Price Performance

Azenta stock opened at $56.49 on Friday. Azenta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.59. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.63 and a beta of 1.57.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $165.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.42 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azenta Profile

(Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.