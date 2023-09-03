Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ball were worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BALL. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BALL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Insider Transactions at Ball

In other news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $26,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,252.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $26,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,252.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $200,206.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,405.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ball Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Ball stock opened at $54.93 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $62.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.33 and a 200 day moving average of $54.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Ball had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

