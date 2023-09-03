BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires Shares of 3,978 TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,978 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 14,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $296.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.60. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $140.66 and a 12-month high of $307.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Insider Transactions at TopBuild

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.95. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.44, for a total value of $286,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,670 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,874.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 776 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.88, for a total value of $230,378.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,472,497.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.44, for a total value of $286,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,874.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,749 shares of company stock worth $3,916,217 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $262.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $256.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $224.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.00.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

