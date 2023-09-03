BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,840 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned approximately 0.19% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 95,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 36,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 41.5% during the first quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 97,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 28,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,454,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,971,000 after buying an additional 530,062 shares in the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.79.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ACRE stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $560.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.74%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,320.00%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

